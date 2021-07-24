Dubai: Residents of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah might experience rain today as the weather bureau has predicted cloudy conditions and showers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards and southwards – in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming in the afternoon.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average, with maximum temperatures going up to 48 °C. Dubai is currently at 36 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.