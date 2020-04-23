Temperatures across the UAE will between 34°C and 38°C

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

Dubai: Good news to all UAE residents as we have a pleasant weather across the country today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology it is going to be fair to partly cloudy in general. It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some Northern areas.

Expect some light to moderate winds in the direction of Northwesterly to Northeasterly with a speed of 16 to 26 and may reach 36 km/h.

Sea state on Thursday Image Credit: NCM

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

