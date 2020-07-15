UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times. Clouds will appear Eastward, and might be convective by afternoon.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some Western areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 44 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 34 °C.