Dubai: The Emirates Astronomy Society has announced that the astronomical summer season will commence on June 21, 2023, at 18:58 UAE time, marking the date of the summer solstice.
This period will endure for three months.
During this season, the sun will directly be overhead of the Tropic of Cancer, casting minimal shadows throughout the Arabian Peninsula. In the regions directly under the sun, such as the southwestern areas of the UAE, there will be no shadow at noon.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, indicated that daylight will be the longest in the summer season. The longest days occur during the summer solstice, which runs from June 18 to 24 in the UAE, where daylight hours extend beyond 13 hours and 45 minutes. Conversely, this period also marks the shortest nights of the year. June 21 will be the longest day of the year.
First half of summer
Al Jarwan noted that the first half of the summer, spanning from June 21 to August 10, will see rising temperatures between 43 degrees Celsius during the day and 28 degrees Celsius at night. This period will also experience generally dry weather conditions and increased wind activity.
Furthermore, the occurrence of hot air waves can elevate temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius in certain areas. The second half of summer, lasting from August 11 until the autumn equinox on September 23, will be characterised by high humidity and heat, with the activation of moist winds of Kos and the formation of cumulus clouds leading to thunderstorms, referred to as “Al Rawayh”.
Second half of summer
The astronomical summer season will conclude on September 22, signalling the beginning of autumn as the sun moves perpendicular to the equator heading south. This period will be marked by gradually falling temperatures, sharply rising humidity, and the formation of fog, dew, and early morning rain.