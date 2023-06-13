1. Story of a secret restaurant hidden in Dubai's Al Quoz

Palestinian chef Fadel Faour talks about his love for cooking and starting a restaurant

2. Abu Dhabi Civil Defence shuts down 3 facilities for safety violations

Officials find several lapses during inspections, such as makeshift kitchens on rooftops

3. UAE extends Emiratisation deadline, to fall after Eid Al Adha

A penalty of Dh42,000 will be applicable for every Emirati not hired within targeted firms

4. Emirates to offer Premium Economy seats to select Indian cities

The service will be offered on the retrofitted A380

5. Kuwait cancels more than 66,000 valid driving licences for expats

Revoked work permits lead to licence cancellations

