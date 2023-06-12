Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has identified and acted upon numerous safety violations in several buildings and facilities within the emirate, as part of its ongoing “field survey” initiative, implemented in conjunction with strategic partners.
Following the field surveys and inspection committee reports that pinpointed practices endangering both lives and property, ADCDA, in conjunction with the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, ordered the closure of three facilities.
The authority urged building and facility owners in the emirate to swiftly rectify any wrongful practices and violations. Major issues highlighted include poor levels of cleanliness around central gas tanks in some buildings, and unauthorised modifications without prior Civil Defence approval.
Emphasising its commitment to public safety, ADCDA warned of the hazards presented by haphazard storage in generator rooms, water pump areas, and corridors. The storage of materials obstructing emergency routes and exits and the presence of arbitrary divisions that increase the risk factor were also identified as concerns.
‘Kitchens on roofs’
Furthermore, the committee reports pointed out issues like unregulated rooms and kitchens on the roofs of some buildings, a lack of maintenance contracts for fire extinguishers and smoke detectors, and unauthorized use of diesel tanks in several bakeries and restaurants. The field surveys also uncovered the storage of petroleum gas cylinders, the absence of installed alarms and firefighting equipment, and the lack of emergency exits and clear guidance signs.
The ADCDA called for strict adherence to safety and prevention measures and advises consulting with the authority’s specialists to ensure contracts are in place with accredited companies for fire system maintenance.