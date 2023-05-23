Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s health sector regulator has temporarily shut down two health facilities over multiple safety violations.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi said it had detected the violations at a health care centre and a health complex, including a failure to adhere to safety procedures and infection controls, the use of expired materials and tools, and non-compliance with the standards and regulations for medical waste disposal and the storage of blood units. However, the authorities did not reveal names of the health facilities.
Violations
The DoH said that the two health care facilities also lacked licensed physicians in the specialities specified in their licenses. In addition, the facilities had failed to comply with the engineering and technical layouts approved by DoH. A number of staff were also unvaccinated.
The DoH stated that the closure decision was aimed at protecting the health and safety of patients, and to enable the facilities to undertake corrective actions. DoH inspectors will conduct future visits to these facilities to ensure that the concerns are adequately resolved, the authority said.