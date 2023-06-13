Dubai: Passengers travelling from Dubai to select Indian cities will be able to book the new Emirates premium economy seats from later this year.
Starting October 29, the Dubai-based carrier will offer premium economy seats on its retrofitted A380s for its Mumbai and Bengaluru routes, the airline said on Tuesday.
EK500/EK501 will ply between Dubai and Mumbai, while EK568/EK569 will serve the Bengaluru route.
Emirates already offers premium economy seats to nine destinations, including New York JFK, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Singapore. Premium economy cabins will also make their debut to Los Angeles in July, bringing the number of routes offering the distinctive product to 12 by the end of 2023.
Emirates launched its services to India in October 1985, from Dubai to Delhi and Mumbai. It now serves nine destinations across the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.