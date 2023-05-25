Dubai: Emirates is relaunching its loyalty program - Skywards Everyday. Through this app, members can earn Skywards Miles across dining, high street and luxury shopping, entertainment, beauty and wellness, groceries, and services.
Skyward members can and unlock rewards faster, such as Cash+Miles on flights, hotel stays, duty free shopping and money-can’t-buy-experiences.
Here's a step by step guide to earning points:
- To start earning Miles, simply download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS App Store or Google Play Store and log-in using Emirates Skywards details.
- Link up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards* in the app.
- Earn Miles every time you pay with any linked payment card at over 200 Skywards Everyday partners in the UAE. Members earn 1 Mile for every Dh3 spent on high street shopping, leisure and entertainment, luxury shopping, beauty and wellness, services, and dining; and 1 Mile for every Dh5 spent on groceries and pharmacy.
Members who live outside the UAE can also download Skywards Everyday and earn Miles when they visit the country.
· Dining: CE LA VI, Café Bateel, Costa Coffee, Arabica, Tresind Dubai, Folly by Nick and Scott.
· Entertainment: Bounce, City Sightseeing, Padelae, The Arena Games, Dubai Dolphinarium.
· Errands: Al Maya, Champion Cleaners, Pet Corner, Saeedi Pro.
· Health and wellness: Barry’s Boot Camp, Bin Sina Pharmacy, Seven, BR Performance Studios, Holland and Barrett.
· Indulge: Belle Femme, Beauty Connection, Jacques Le Coupe Salons, Anantara Spa, Chaps and Co.
Members can earn even more Miles with every purchase made when using their Emirates Skywards credit card.