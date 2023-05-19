Dubai: Emirates has unveiled a major enhancement to its inflight connectivity, allowing all passengers, regardless of their travel class, to enjoy some form of free Wi-Fi access.
As part of this latest development, all members of Emirates Skywards - the airline’s loyalty program - can now enjoy complimentary connectivity in every class. Whether passengers are traveling in Economy, Premium Economy, Business, or First Class, they will have access to free app messaging. First Class passengers who are Skywards members will also have unlimited free internet, enabling them to shop or work online during their flight.
Business Class passengers who are Silver, Gold, or Platinum Skywards members will also have complimentary internet access. Platinum Skywards members can enjoy free internet in all travel classes.
“In March we delivered about 55 per cent more data per customer session compared to early 2022 despite the number of sessions increasing by 68 per cent in the same period,” said Patrick Brannelly, SVP Retail, IFE and Connectivity. “We will continue to work to invest in upgrades and enhancements, and our A350 aircraft will arrive with the next generation of satellite connectivity already equipped.”
High-speed, inflight broadband
Emirates also announced its plans to introduce new high-speed, inflight broadband on its 50 upcoming Airbus A350 aircraft, set to enter service in 2024. Powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation, this agreement will significantly enhance the passenger experience with improved connectivity and wider global coverage, including flights over the Arctic. The A350s will be the first Emirates aircraft to utilize Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network, ensuring uninterrupted global connectivity, even in remote destinations like the North Pole.