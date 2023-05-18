Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, visited the Emirates Group headquarters with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, on Thursday.
They were received by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and toured key business areas and facilities at the headquarters.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum were briefed on the airline’s ambitious future plans by Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline. They were also briefed about Emirates’ investments in developing its brand and products in the coming years, and travel innovations designed to enhance the customer journey.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “Emirates’ rise as a major global airline under Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s leadership has played an instrumental role in Dubai’s emergence as a prominent international business, investment and tourism destination. As Dubai seeks to consolidate its position as a frontrunner on the global stage in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, Emirates will continue to be a vital catalyst of its economic progress as well as an important player in shaping the future of the world’s aviation and travel industries.”
Sheikh Maktoum said: “By helping establish Dubai as one of the world’s most connected cities, the airline has enabled the emirate to become a unique bridge between diverse markets and cultures, and a major focal point for enterprise, innovation and talent. Emirates is not only one of the UAE’s biggest global brands but also an outstanding model for excellence in the international aviation industry.”
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum also briefly attended the graduation of 120 new Emirates cabin crew.
Last week, the Emirates Group reported its most profitable year ever, driven by Dubai’s readiness to cater to the strong rebound of international air travel demand. For the financial year ending March 31, 2023, the Emirates Group posted a record profit of Dh10.9 billion. The group’s revenue was Dh119.8 billion, up 81 per cent year-on-year.