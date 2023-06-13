In his latest Instagram story, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, reposted a video of a horse happily nibbling away at his shoulder.
The video was originally posted as an Instagram reel on the official page of F3, a sports team led by the Crown Prince of Dubai.
An earlier video posted on the same account shows another horse planting a kiss on Sheikh Hamdan’s cheek.
People took to the comments section to say that the videos were “cute” and appreciated Sheikh Hamdan’s love for animals.
On his Instagram account @faz3, who has more than 15 million followers, often shares videos and pictures featuring animals.
Last week, he shared a video feeding watermelons to elephants at the 225-square-kilometer Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. He added hashtags #Dubai #Summer #Refreshing in the caption.
It also looks like Sheikh Hamdan is passing on his equestrian love to his children. He recently shared a picture of his son Rashid walking a horse.
Last year, he also shared a video where he pets a newborn foal, which ran around its paddock. The video went viral with millions of views.