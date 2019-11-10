Schools are urged caution in light of the rain-lashed, windy roads

Al Ain residents experienced heavy rain on Sunday, November 10 Image Credit: Instagram/ @officialuaeweather

With residents experiencing rainy and, in some parts, storm-like weather conditions today, the upcoming days are expected to be similar. According to an official from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather is expected to remain unstable until Wednesday, November 12.

Partly cloudy skies in general are expected that will appear in some areas of the UAE. These clouds maybe be convective and associated with rain especially towards the east and west of the country.

The chance of rain is especially high on Wednesday.

These conditions will be accompanied with winds at the speed of 25-35km/hr, reaching 50km/hr at times especially as cloud activity increases. Emirates Transport has issued an alert to schools, asking administrators to consider morning delays during the unstable weather that affect visibility, safety and movement on the roads.

The sea is expected to remain moderate and rough at times at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

NCM has issued a yellow and red alert until Monday evening, 8pm.

These conditions are gradually going to settle and the weather is predicted to get more stable as the weekend approaches.

Sunday rains

Today, residents of the UAE experienced moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the country. Some areas were flooded and traffic jams occurred.

A severe traffic jam from Dubai to Sharjah occurred on Sunday evening. Valleys in the mountainous and eastern regions were flooded and NCM issued a warning for residents to avoid such areas.

Parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi had a heavy downpour of rain. Flights were affected at a point during the day, a Dubai Airports spokespeson said. Some shops in Dubai Mall had leakages as seen in several social media videos circulating in the country.

The temperatures also dropped significantly throughout the UAE as rain hit. On Saturday night, an ice hail storm hit parts of Ras Al Khaimah and residents woke up to ice-covered roads.

Weather

Dubai is current at around 23°C with relatively humidity at around 64 per cent. Dubai and Sharjah Police teams urged drivers to reduce speed during heavy rain to avoid any hydroplaning.