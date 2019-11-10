Shops, however, remain open and customers were seen walking around the water-logged area

Some Dubai Mall shops saw partial flooding on Sunday following heavy rains across the UAE. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Some shops at Dubai Mall had been reportedly flooded following heavy rains across the UAE.

An Emaar spokesperson said, according to the Dubai Media Office, "Dubai Mall was affected by the heavy rainfall, causing leakages in limited areas. We are working to contain all leakages and the mall remains operational and open to the public. Mall staff are on the ground, ensuring the visitor experience remains unaffected."

Videos circulating on social media show a few inches of rainwater flooding some shops in part of the huge mall.

The shops, however, remain open and customers were seen walking around the water-logged areas.