Take a look at what UAE tweeps are doing today for the rains

A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

When it rains, it pours. See UAE tweeps enjoying rains in the country.

We bring you some interesting tweeps from residents across UAE enjoying the rains today.

Just in: Rain pictures

When lightning strikes

Take a look at this great video posted by a tweep on the lightning that struck UAE skies this morning.

Some water-logging reported in Mirdiff, Dubai.

Why is Dubai so gorgeous when it rains?

Asks a tweep.

Look at these kids

They are so fascinated by the rains.

When it rains in schools.

See @faisalmalix1 driving through the rains.

Tweep @sharanath documented lightning over Dubai with the Dubai Frame in the foreground.

For @aleeharissi, everytime it rains in Dubai, it feels like the first time.

Expat visitor Harry Turner raves about the rain in Dubai.