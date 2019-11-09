The new Sharjah-Khor Fakkan road. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Six men were taken to the Khor Fakkan hospital after the rope of their parachutes snapped due to high winds on Saturday.

Sharjah Police said the men sustained injuries when they came crashing down in separate places after the rope of their parachutes snapped.

Rainfall averaged between moderate and heavy in Fujairah, Khorfakkan and areas on the East Coast.

High winds accompanied the rain and temperatures were significantly lower than normal while the sky remained overcast.

Police urged residents of the areas to avoid the seas and take precautions for their safety.

Sharjah and Fujairah police urged drivers to be careful and not to take photographs while driving due to heavy rains in the eastern regions.