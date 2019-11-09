One hurt in a fall near Safeer market in Khor Fakkan

Yellow and red alerts issued by weathermen about different intensities of rainfall in the UAE east coast. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Weathermen issued rain and dust alerts on Saturday, warning motorists in the UAE's east as rainfall of different intensities and fresh winds causing blowing dust reduce visibility.

In Dibba, Fujairah, the rain is pummeling the streets.

Due to speed wind, some accidents were seen near Safeer market in Khor Fakkan; one person was injuired and a search is on to find another.

Moreover, up to 7-foot waves could be kicked up offshore UAE in Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea as the sea is expected to be moderate becoming rough today, Saturday.

On-shore waves could go up to 4 feet, according to weathermen.

Police also urged swimmers to only wim in sea or poos where lifeguards are stationed.

UAE residents can, meanwhile, expect some rainfall over scattered areas so it is advisable to always bring your umbrella or raincoat.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful while driving due to slippery roads.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas of the country, becoming convective and rainy at times, especially over the coasts, islands, northern and eastern areas.

We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, with a speed of 18 - 28 km/hr, reaching 36 km/hr.