Rain poured across Dubai on Monday as roads and neighbourhoods were left with puddles

Sheikh Hamdan driving his four-wheeler through UAE rains Image Credit: Source: Instagram

Also in this package Video: Heavy rain pounds parts of UAE, more rain seen today

It was raining in the UAE. And guess who was enjoying it with a drive around the city.

It was none other than Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

Dubai's Crown Prince decided to hit the road in his Mercedes 4WD to enjoy the rains that hit the city after a long time, marking the beginning of winter in the country perhaps?

Moderate rain lashed parts of Dubai on Monday morning after heavy downpour effected other parts of the country last week end.

The morning began with heavy rainfall in Fujairah. Police have issued a weather warning for motorists urging them to drive carefully and avoid valleys among other flood-prone areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also issued a sea warning, predicting up to 7ft waves to hit the UAE coast today. hitting the coast of UAE today.

Meanwhile, other residents in the UAE also took on the rains by getting out of their homes and offices and clicked nice pictures of the rain. Take a look.

Dont miss these kids enjoying the rains in Dubai.