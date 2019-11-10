DUBAI: Due to unsettled weather conditions, Dubai Airports expects some disruption to flight arrivals and departures on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
"We urge customers to check Dubai Airports’ website www.dubaiairports.ae or airline websites for updated flight information. Dubai Airports is working with airlines and other service partners to normalise operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers," the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police urged drivers to reduce speed during heavy rain to avoid any hydroplaning.