Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy skies on Saturday and the weather bureau issued alerts due to the mist.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy, with some clouds over the eastern region by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
According to yellow and red alerts NCM issued, foggy conditions are expected till 8:30am. Fog was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas especially westwards.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C. Dubai is currently at 26°C.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.