Dubai: Drivers beware! Early morning fog is causing low visibility on some UAE roads.Fog was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain on Friday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning of low visibility on roads till 8.30am

Foggy conditions extended over western parts of Dubai, including Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and Al Quoz.

Fog was also reported over Al Hamra (Al Dhafrah region) and Arjan in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport this morning.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.

Dubai Police also urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.

As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be sunny in general with an increase in temperatures, today.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 44 to 48°C, and temperature lows will average between 20 to 25°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 40 to 45°C, and 33 to 38°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be high at 65 to 90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45 to 80 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.