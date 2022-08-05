Dubai: The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced the successful completion of the ‘Loyal Hands’ operation to rescue and provide relief to people affected by records rains and flooding that hit UAE’s eastern region.
The ministry tweeted a video showing highlights of the operation, with personnel taking people to safety, clearing roads, and distributing relief. It thanked civilian authorities for their cooperation in helping affected families.
The eastern emirate of Fujairah was worst hit, seeing the heaviest rains in almost three decades and unprecedented flooding. Parts of the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah were also affected. In total, seven people of Asian nationalities, including five Pakistanis, died in rain and flood-related incidents.
The Ministry of Interior and police forces recently said all roads and traffic flow in affected areas had been restored to normal levels.