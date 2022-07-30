Fujairah: Over 500 volunteers registered through the National Volunteering Platform to help affected residents in the recent flooding in Fujairah, the Ministry of Community Development said on Saturday.
The volunteers are working in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Emirates Red Crescent, Ministry of Interior, Emirates Foundation, Fujairah Municipality and Fujairah Department of Public Works.
‘Together Hand in Hand’
Hessa Bint Essa Buhu, Minister of Community Development, directed the task force to put a plan for the next phase of cleaning the areas affected by the flooding. This followed the launch of the campaign ‘Together Hand in Hand’ aimed at cleaning up the streets in Fujairah.
Follow-ups
According to the Ministry, volunteers have completed 1,300 calls with senior citizens, people of determination, and residents affected by floods in the eastern regions. The volunteers also checked on affected families after being transferred to hotel apartments in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and Dubai, particularly families from senior citizens, children and those who needed shelter.
Volunteers from the Ministry of Community Development contacted families from the moment they left the affected area until they arrived at hotel facilities. They also ensured affected residents were provided food, medicine and clothing.