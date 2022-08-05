Dubai: The bodies of five Pakistani nationals – four males and one female – who died in recent flash floods caused by heavy rains in the UAE will be repatriated on Saturday, Consul General of Pakistan, Dubai, Hassan Afzal Khan, has confirmed to Gulf News.
“The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai expresses its deepest sympathy to the families of five Pakistanis, who lost their lives during recent flash floods in UAE,” said Khan, adding: “We are extremely saddened by the unfortunate human lives lost in this catastrophe. All out efforts have been made to facilitate repatriation of dead bodies of our nationals to Pakistan.”
The Pakistan embassy in UAE and consulate have been in contact with the families and are extending full support. Out of the five Pakistanis, two were from Sharjah, two from Fujairah and one from Ras al Khaimah, a Pakistani consul confirmed.
Record rains
The five deceased Pakistanis are among seven people of Asian nationalities who were found dead in the floods brought about by heavy rains that lashed the northern and eastern regions of the UAE last week.
Emergency teams from across the UAE were dispatched to support rescue operations in Fujairah and other eastern parts of the country that witnessed record heavy rains for two days. According to the National Center of Meteorology, Fujairah has recorded the highest amount of rainfall for the month of July in the past 27 years.
Hundreds were rescued in Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the Ministry of Interior and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. Over 500 volunteers also registered in the National Volunteering Platform that helped affected residents and ensured they were provided with food, medicine and clothing.