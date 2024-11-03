Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to social media on Sunday to convey a message imbued with national pride and unity on the occasion of Flag Day.

“Our flag: a symbol of our union, unity, and strength. The banner of our pride and the emblem of our nation. May Allah keep it soaring high in the sky of glory, flying with honour,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his account on X.

“With every achievement, it rises; with every step forward, our journey continues. Our hearts and efforts are united in service to our people and our homeland. May Allah protect the UAE and preserve its glory, prosperity, and honour.”