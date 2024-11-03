Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan marked Flag Day by raising the national flag at Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi, symbolising the pride, unity, and sense of belonging that the flag represents.

In a post on his account on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: “In honour of UAE Flag Day, we raised our nation’s flag with pride at Qasr Al Hosn, accompanied by top-achieving students from across the nation. With their determination and ambition, the next generation will continue to drive the UAE’s progress and keep our flag flying high.”