Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, said the UAE flag represents the nation’s pride, unity, and strength, as well as the spirit of the Emirati people, who are dedicated to protecting and honouring their country.

Commenting on the occasion of Flag Day, established in 2012 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said the day signifies patriotism and commitment to serving the nation. He added that the UAE flag symbolises the nation’s achievements from its founding to the present. He added that the flag inspires optimism and hope wherever it is seen.

He stated that the occasion honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the rest of the founding fathers, who viewed unity as the path to a prosperous future. “Today, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the support of the rulers of the emirates, our young nation has carved out a place for itself at the forefront of global progress,” His Highness said.

He also said the UAE stands strong and united under one flag, with citizens committed to realising their leadership’s vision. Dedicated to sustainable development, the people are ready to face any challenge to safeguard their nation’s security and prosperity.

Values of loyalty

Meanwhile, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said the UAE Flag Day embodies the values of loyalty and belonging to the UAE. The occasion serves as a testament to the strong bond between the leadership and citizens, united in their commitment to advancing the nation’s progress, he noted.

He said that the UAE’s success story, built on the foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, is being carried forward under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Spirit of determination

“On UAE Flag Day, we are inspired by the vision of our Founding Fathers as we continue to reinforce the UAE’s progress. Through the spirit of determination, we continue the Union’s journey, driven by the dedication of UAE’s youth. Under the guidance of a leadership devoted to the prosperity of the nation, we look ahead to a future filled with even greater opportunities,” he added.