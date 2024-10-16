Dubai: Thousands of people thronged Global Village on Wednesday as the region’s popular outdoor destination that hosts over 90 cultures in one destination opened its gates with new pavilions, upgraded markets, and an all-new dining plaza for its latest edition, Season 29.

Among the early birds that waited at the ticketing counters to be the first to enter were Emirati children Irfan Tariq and Hamdan Salem. The school-going cousins said they did not want to miss the excitement of watching the opening ceremony and visiting their favourite pavilions on the first day itself.

Artists during a parade to entertain the crowd on the first day of Global Village's new season on Wednesday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“Global Village is our favourite hangout place and we come here as it showcases around 100 countries’ cultures and cuisine,” said Irfan, a Grade 10 student.

However, like most youth, Hamdan loves Global Village for all the rides that it offers. “It is thrilling,” he said.

Several tourists were also excited to visit on the inaugural day and queued up for the tickets hours before the gates opened to the public at 6pm. They included some who are scheduled to fly out on Thursday.

Indian medical student Kritika and her mother Chandralekha, a teacher, said they were happy when they got to know on Tuesday that Global Village would open on Wednesday. “Today is our last day in Dubai and we are so happy that we could make it to Global Village. When we came here, we saw people from many countries. We are excited to see pavilions of many countries inside. I think it will remind people of their own countries when they visit their pavilions,” said Kritika.

The popular destination attracts scores of guests even on weeknights Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

German tourist Lachmann Ralf and his wife were also happy to visit Global Village just the day before their departure. “This is our second visit. We were very happy after coming here last March. It was a wonderful experience. We bought many things and enjoyed food from many countries.”

Colourful ceremonies

It was time for reels and selfies when the colourful opening ceremonies began at 6pm.

Yola dance performances by Emirati folk artists and a clown act by male and female jokers that spread laughter among the crowds were followed by a parade by a band consisting of drummers and performers waving flags of Global Village. Crowd cheered and applauded as golden confetti was showered on them from the main gate and adjacent structures, marking the opening of Season 29.

Season 29 offers many new highlights at 30 different pavilions representing more than 90 cultures from around the world, said Global Village spokesperson Maya Joud.

“There are 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining experiences all around for our guests to enjoy, and more than 200 skill games, rides, attractions, adventures in the Carnaval area,” she said.

“More than 40,000 cultural shows and entertainment events will be performed all throughout the season for our guests to enjoy.”

What’s new?

She added: “What is new this season is the addition of three pavilions into our park. We have Iraq, Jordan and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that are in one pavilion.

“Also we have a whole new restaurant dining area that has been added into the Carnaval area. It is called the Reastaurant Plaza. It’s consisting of 11 restaurants. Each restaurant is made of two floors, with a main stage in the centre of the restaurants area for our guests to enjoy the shows and performances that will be performed there and to have an amazing view of the park by having a great dining experience.

“Moreover, we have revamped our favourite experiences at Global Village, which are the Floating market, the Railway market and the Fiesta Street, completely revamped to provide our guests with an elevated guest experience.”

Dh29,000 surprise gift

This year, Global Village had announced introducing “an exceptional surprise within the VIP Packs”.

One VIP Pack holder will uncover a cheque for Dh29,000, a tribute to visitors of Season 29. However, the organisers said they are yet to hear from a winner.

Season 29 will run till May 11 with these key highlights:

New Cultural Pavilions: New pavilions for Jordan, Iraq, and a combined pavilion for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, showcasing their cultures, traditions, and culinary delights.

Transformed Dining Experiences: With over 250 dining options, including the new Restaurant Plaza with double-storey restaurants, upgraded Floating and Railway Markets, and vibrant Fiesta Street kiosks, guests can enjoy diverse global cuisines in scenic settings.

New Green Promenades: Spacious green promenades with extended seating provide relaxing spaces for families to enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Thrilling Attractions: Over 200 rides and attractions, including fan favourites like Neon Galaxy X and House of Fear, plus new attractions like Secrets of the Lost City, a new treasure hunt and mystery solving attraction designed for guests aged 10 and above, and Exo City Planet which is poised to open soon with exciting new experiences for the whole family.

Engaging Entertainment: Over 40,000 shows and performances, including stunt shows, concerts, and family-friendly acts, plus a 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World and dragon performances at Dragon Lake, with a magnificent new dragon that is twice the size of last year’s.

Stunning Fireworks Displays: At 9pm every Friday and Saturday.

Enhanced Parking and Signs: Improved services and new directional signs ensure a smoother visitor experience.

Tickets: Weekday and Any Day tickets are available for Dh25 and Dh30 respectively.