Dubai: Global Village will be open from 4pm to 12am from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and public holidays once its opens to the public on October 16. On the opening day however, it will be open only from 6pm.
Global Village’s entry tickets will be made available for purchase through its official website, mobile app and at the gates, starting on opening day.
Season 29 will feature 30 pavilions, including three new additions, raising the number of shopping outlets to over 3,500. Guests can pick from over 250 diversified global cuisines spread across the all-new Restaurant Plaza located besides the Carnaval fun-fair area, the dining area besides the scenic Dragon Lake, the double-story street kiosks of the Fiesta Street as well as a variety of unique treats and traditional bites at the re-designed Railway Market and Floating Market, which now have a transformed look infused with new fresh concepts.
Soon to be announced, new entertainment attractions will be added to Carnaval, increasing the number of rides and games to over 200. These include thrilling adventure experiences and space exploration to heart-pounding fear-based activities.
A brand-new stunt show along with a 40,000+ entertainment shows and performances are planned to rock and energise the Main Stage, the Kids’ Theatre and the overall streets of Global Village.