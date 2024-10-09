Season 29 will feature 30 pavilions, including three new additions, raising the number of shopping outlets to over 3,500. Guests can pick from over 250 diversified global cuisines spread across the all-new Restaurant Plaza located besides the Carnaval fun-fair area, the dining area besides the scenic Dragon Lake, the double-story street kiosks of the Fiesta Street as well as a variety of unique treats and traditional bites at the re-designed Railway Market and Floating Market, which now have a transformed look infused with new fresh concepts.