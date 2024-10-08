Bus trips to Global Village from within Dubai

For residents within Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its dedicated bus service. Travellers can choose from the following routes:

Route 102: Departing from Al Rashidiya Bus Station Gate 5

Route 103: Originating at Union Square Bus Station in Deira

Route 104: Starting from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi

Route 106: Departing from the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

Route 107: Beginning at Al Nahda (behind Sahara Centre)

These buses operate every 60 minutes, offering convenient transportation. The cost of the trip is Dh10 for a one-way journey, and you must pay for your fare with a nol card.

Timetable

Weekdays: 2pm to 1.30am the following day

Weekends: 2pm to 2.30am the following day

From Ajman to Global Village

Ajman Transport announced on Monday that it will resume its bus services to Global Village, starting on October 16. This service operates seven days a week, with a single trip costing Dh25. Ajman residents can pay using cash or their 'Masaar Card'.

The bus departs from Musalla Bus Station, also known as Ajman Bus Terminal, located on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

Ajman bus timings

Weekdays:

From Al Musalla Bus Station: 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.15pm

From Global Village: 3.45pm, 10.30pm, 12.30am

Weekends:

From Al Musalla Bus Station: 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 6.15pm

From Global Village: 3.45pm, 10.30pm, 1.30pm

From Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village

Ras Al Khaimah residents can enjoy convenient bus trips to Global Village, operated by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA). This service will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the season. A single trip costs Dh30 and you can either buy a ticket from the Central Bus Station or use ‘Sayr’ app, the official app for RAKTA to book your ticket.

Global Village timings

Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to 12am

Thursday to Saturday and Public Holidays: 4pm to 1am