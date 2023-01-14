Dubai: Expo City Dubai was transformed into a sea of red and bright colours on Saturday as marching bands, lion and dragon dance performers, and thousands of people participated in a 2km-long parade that signalled the start of Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, the ‘Happy Chinese New Year Grand Parade’ was “the largest Chinese New Year event outside of China”, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chief Executive of Expo City Authority; Gao Zheng, director general of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China; Mohammed Saeed Al Marzouki, acting CEO of Hala China; and Manal AlBayat, Chief, Engagement, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Auspicious new year

The date of the Chinese New Year, that celebrates the beginning of a new year based on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, varies every year. This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, it falls on January 22.

Over 20 formations were seen during the parade Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The ‘Happy Chinese New Year Grand Parade’ on Saturday, according to Chinese Ambassador Zhang Yiming, is the “Little New Year according to the Chinese Lunar Calendar, signalling that Spring Festival or Chinese New Year is approaching”.

Chinese consul general Li Xuhang told Gulf News: “We have never seen the scale of the parade before. This year, the number of people who took part and performed during the parade reached more than 5,000; and there were thousands of spectators who lined up to watch the grand parade.”

He added: “The parade had over 60 formations and more than 20 floats celebrating Chinese culture and tradition. All the staff at the Chinese Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai were involved in the preparatory stage and representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China attended event.”

Ambassador Yiming (left), Minister Reem (centre) and Consul General Xuhang (right) leading a section of the parade Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Red lanterns, Chinese knots, firecrackers and brightly-coloured ornaments adorned the parade route, which in Chinese culture, herald a prosperous and auspicious new year.

Zhang said: “Spring is the beginning of a year’s planning. This year’s grand parade showcased the Chinese people’s spirit of diligence, courage, unity, cooperation and perseverance. It also vividly conveyed the confidence and determination of the Chinese and UAE people to overcome the epidemic of the century and create a better life.”

He added: “It is often said that where there is sea water, there are Chinese people; where there are Chinese people, there is Spring Festival. The Spring Festival is not only for the Chinese people, but also for the UAE and the world.”

Stronger UAE-China relations

The Chinese ambassador added: “They Happy Chinese New Year Grand Parade was also a celebration of China and UAE as comprehensive strategic partners.”

“The relationship between the two countries has grown stronger; the people of China and the UAE have become closer as one family. Chinese and UAE cultures live in harmony and complement each other. More than 300,000 overseas Chinese have started businesses and worked hard in this blessed land of the UAE, taking root in the local area to serve their homeland, and gathering positive energy to promote China-UAE friendship,” Zhang underlined.

The top Chinese diplomat underlined the event has further strengthened UAE-China bilateral relationship and cultural exchange. It was also an opportune time to welcome back Chinese visitors and investors.

Chinese carnival for all

Aside from the parade, there were also Spring Festival booths that offered different Chinese cuisines and products. There were also cultural exhibitions, street dance and fun games that featured a Chinese carnival for all.

The parade concluded with a special cultural presentation held under the iconic Al Wasl Dome. Chinese folk music and dance were given a modern twist and the popular Ma Bang Band came from China to perform in Dubai.

Viewers' reactions

Mazen Abdallah, 31, Lebanese

Mazen Abdallah “It was my first time to watch a grand parade for the Chinese New Year. It was a sight to behold – very colourful and fun. The parade itself was well organised. This is also my first time to celebrate Chinese New Year as I’ve just got married to a beautiful Chinese lady. We will enjoy a sumptuous traditional meal of Bao Zi [steamed buns], prepared especially by my wife.”

Bernard Aquino, 41, Filipino

Bernard Aquino “It was also my first time to witness a Chinese New Year parade. Watching it live was different than seeing on YouTube – I felt the high spirit of the joyful celebration. The grand parade was truly a celebration as it happened following the opening of Chinese borders. We will now see more Chinese tourists and it bodes well for the economy.”

Mengdi Yang, 5, Chinese

Mengdi Yang “I am happy to see such a huge crowd. And look, I’m wearing a Chinese style dress for today. The thing I look forward the most is to watch fireworks with my friends Lala, on their yard. I’m from Shandong Province in China, so I enjoy dumplings with seafood, which is a delicacy in my town. I wish everyone in the UAE a happy Chinese New Year and may all their wishes come true!”

Tingting Cao, 29, Chinese

“I attended the Chinese New Year Parade for the second time. This year’s parade was on a much bigger scale and I was happy to see many Chinese fellows, together with foreigners from different walks of life. On New Year’s day [January 22] I will wear ancient Chinese dress and celebrate with my family members and friends in Dubai. I’m from Chongqing City, so our dinner table on the New Year Day will include a hometown classic hotpot. I wish everyone in the UAE a happy new year.”

Gongqiang Xi, 60, Chinese