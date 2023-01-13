1 of 8
Dubai: The Chinese New Year is an important festival in the Chinese calendar and is traditionally celebrated over a lavish meal with friends and family. This year, it falls on January 22 as per the Gregorian calendar, ringing in the Year of the Rabbit.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
In the UAE, several venues ring in the celebrations with live performances, restaurant deals, Chinese-inspired décor and shopping. Here’s where you could participate in the celebration of the Year of the Rabbit – signifying longevity, peace and prosperity.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Legoland: The theme park will celebrate Chinese New Year by organizing a string of family-friendly events. Starting January 20, this nine-day event will include LEGO Dragon Hunt, decorate Rabbit cookies and being part of the Chinese New Year wishing wall. Food pertaining to the theme will also be available.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Global Village It is a no-brainer to head to the Global Village for cultural celebrations with their extravagant country-specific pavilions which include shopping, entertainment and food. The vibrant China pavilion at the destination will host live entertainment, featuring treats, activities, and souvenirs. Global Village tickets cost Dh25 (for any-day tickets) and Dh20 (for value tickets) – both of which are cheaper online.
Image Credit: Supplied
Expo City: The Chinese New Year grand parade will return to Dubai on January 14, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In the biggest celebration of the festival outside China, more than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade at Expo City Dubai. It will feature not only the traditional lion and dragon dance, marching bands, performers and acrobats in bright costumes, but will also showcase “modern energy vehicles and Chinese high-tech products”. Aside from the parade, there will also be Spring Festival booths featuring different Chinese cuisines, as well as cultural exhibitions, street dance and fun games “to present a Chinese carnival for all”.
Image Credit: Instagram
The Pointe: The largest water fountain display in the world on Palm Jumeirah will feature a new launch in celebration of the observation. Based on the song ‘Xi Qi Yang Yang’ by Hong Kong pop band The Wynners, the display will be on January 30 and the night will end with fireworks at 9pm. The musical fountain show will be on from sunset to midnight on January 30.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Ibn Battuta Mall: The mall embodies the cultural diversity in the UAE and will host live performances including a Lion and Umbrella dance performance at the China court and ex picture-worthy decorations.
Image Credit: Supplied
Dragon Mart Another must-visit on this list when it comes to Chinese celebrations is the Dragon Mart. The shopping venue will host shows featuring dragons and lions, drummers and ribbon dancers hourly. The celebrations will held in the first week of February and you can also ‘hang a wish’ naming a product that you’d like at the Wish Tree and you may just get your wish.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News