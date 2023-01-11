Chinese New Year menus, brunches and new restaurants in the UAE

If you are looking to celebrate Veganuary, the Chinese New Year or simply looking to head out for a meal, we have you covered. Here are some of the latest food offerings in the UAE:

New menu for Chinese New Year

From January 20 to 27, Asian restaurant in Dubai, SHI, has introduced a menu for Chinese New Year celebrations. The menu includes, a selection of dim sum, a sushi platter, a choice of a main course and dessert.

Main dishes on the set menu include, Kung Fu Angus Beef, spicy crispy Chilean seabass with pecan nuts, lamb butterfish stuffed pepper with oyster sauce and braised abalone with yam and chef’s sauce.

New restaurant in DIFC

International restaurant Beefbar has opened a new concept in Dubai’s DIFC, Le Petit Beefbar. The new eatery offers dishes such as steak, frites and sauce, burgers, bao buns and more.

Le Petit Beefbar opens in DIFC Image Credit: Supplied

3Fils and BRIX Desserts in Abu Dhabi

Dubai-born restaurants 3Fils and BRIX Desserts are heading to Abu Dhabi for a three-month fine dining culinary collaboration with Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

The team at 3Fils and BRIX led by renowned Head Chef Carmen Rueda have curated a menu featuring dishes made with “unexpected” ingredients.

Neat Burger celebrates Veganuary

Neat Burger celebrates Veganuary Image Credit: Supplied

This January, plant-based burger restaurant Neat Burger situated in Dubai Mall is inviting UAE residents and visitors to take up the 31-day Veganuary challenge. Each week of the month, there are different offers for diners.

New menu at Seven Sisters

The JW Marriott Marquis' restaurant Seven Sisters has a new food and beverage menu. Dishes include grilled truffle edamame, wagyu beef gyoza, short ribs, lamb shank, and more.

Evening brunch in Dubai

Khyber, Indian restaurant at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has launched an evening brunch.

New evening brunch in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dishes offered at their brunch include, Prawns Mirch Masala, Murgh Makhan Wala, Handi Gosht, Phool Gobhi Aloo, and more.