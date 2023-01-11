Chinese New Year menus, brunches and new restaurants in the UAE
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Chinese New Year menus, brunches and new restaurants in the UAE

Vegan offers to avail in Dubai, new food experience in Abu Dhabi and more

SHI has a new menu for Chinese New Year
SHI has a new menu for Chinese New Year Image Credit: Supplied

If you are looking to celebrate Veganuary, the Chinese New Year or simply looking to head out for a meal, we have you covered. Here are some of the latest food offerings in the UAE:

New menu for Chinese New Year

From January 20 to 27, Asian restaurant in Dubai, SHI, has introduced a menu for Chinese New Year celebrations. The menu includes, a selection of dim sum, a sushi platter, a choice of a main course and dessert.

Main dishes on the set menu include, Kung Fu Angus Beef, spicy crispy Chilean seabass with pecan nuts, lamb butterfish stuffed pepper with oyster sauce and braised abalone with yam and chef’s sauce.

New restaurant in DIFC

International restaurant Beefbar has opened a new concept in Dubai’s DIFC, Le Petit Beefbar. The new eatery offers dishes such as steak, frites and sauce, burgers, bao buns and more.

Le Petit Beefbar opens in DIFC
Le Petit Beefbar opens in DIFC Image Credit: Supplied

3Fils and BRIX Desserts in Abu Dhabi

Dubai-born restaurants 3Fils and BRIX Desserts are heading to Abu Dhabi for a three-month fine dining culinary collaboration with Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

The team at 3Fils and BRIX led by renowned Head Chef Carmen Rueda have curated a menu featuring dishes made with “unexpected” ingredients.

Neat Burger celebrates Veganuary

Neat Burger celebrates Veganuary
Neat Burger celebrates Veganuary Image Credit: Supplied

This January, plant-based burger restaurant Neat Burger situated in Dubai Mall is inviting UAE residents and visitors to take up the 31-day Veganuary challenge. Each week of the month, there are different offers for diners.

New menu at Seven Sisters

The JW Marriott Marquis' restaurant Seven Sisters has a new food and beverage menu. Dishes include grilled truffle edamame, wagyu beef gyoza, short ribs, lamb shank, and more.

Evening brunch in Dubai

Khyber, Indian restaurant at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, has launched an evening brunch.

Evening brunch in Dubai
New evening brunch in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dishes offered at their brunch include, Prawns Mirch Masala, Murgh Makhan Wala, Handi Gosht, Phool Gobhi Aloo, and more.

Keep an eye out for the newest places to visit around the UAE by checking out our Going Out section.

More From Food

Vegan recipes

Celebrate veganuary: Tofu, crunchy cauliflower and more

Picture of illustrative purposes

Baking: How to pick perfect eggs

20230901 noma

World's best restaurant Noma announces 2024 closure

Saddle’s Winter Nights campaign is now live

Restaurant openings, new menus in the UAE

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.