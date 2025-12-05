Which oils are best for healthy, guilt-free frying? 8 tips you need to know

The key to healthy frying starts with the oil. As Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital had told us: Choose the right kind of oil, with the high smoke point. When it comes to cooking oils, you need to get the smoke point right. The smoke point is the temperature at which the oil begins to break down and produce smoke. Once an oil reaches its smoke point, it starts to degrade, which leads to the formation of harmful compounds, such as free radicals, acrolein, a chemical that gives burnt food its bitter flavour and other potentially toxic substances.