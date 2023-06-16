Ras Al Khaimah: Volunteers and charity workers in Ras Al Khaimah sprang into action to help nine Arab siblings, aged one to 14, who were found living by themselves in a room for almost a month.

Their mother had died more than a year ago and their father recently travelled to his home country in a bid to arrange living expenses for his children.

None of the siblings have attended school and their visas have expired.

Community volunteer Mahra Saray told Gulf News she had received a call on June 9 about the children spotted in a poor condition on the roadside in Al Ma’mura area.

Ordeal

Their neighbour informed authorities about the siblings’ ordeal.

Saray secured the phone number of the father and called him to find out what led him to leave his nine children alone for more than 25 days. He told her that he wanted to secure funds to pay expenses of his children.

Prompt help

The following day, a team of volunteers visited the children’s one-room residence. Saray had informed the Charitable Works Authority about the situation of the siblings, whose eldest sister, 14, was taking care of them, despite her young age.

The team is providing them with all assistance and essentials needed for a decent life.

Saray said: “The volunteer team provided foodstuffs and sweets for the children, drinking water, and other living necessities, including milk for two toddlers, the first of whom is a one-year-old and the second is two years old, in addition to toys and towels. The volunteers also cleaned their room and maintained some electrical devices in it. To ensure their comfort, the air conditioner was serviced. The children were provided lunch, and the volunteers stayed on with them for about four hours.”

Rent settled

Saray added that the volunteer team’s efforts also succeeded in settling the rent, which was overdue for four months. The rent was sponsored by businessman Ahmed Bakirat, who initiated a search for a suitable apartment as soon as possible. The room that currently houses them is too small and in poor condition.

On Sunday, Al Bakirat paid for the air ticket of the father so he can return to the UAE and take care of his children.

Quick response

Ali Al Shehhi, director of the Charitable Works Authority’s Ras Al Khaimah branch, said the Authority has borne the cost of settling the legal status of the children within the available budget, by paying the value of renewing their residency, in addition to providing them with food.

Mohammed Jakkah Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Ras Al Khaimah Charity Foundation, said the foundation took the initiative to meet the request of the volunteer team, by providing a suitable refrigerator for the children.

Abdullah Saeed Al Tunaiji, Secretary-General of the Emirates Charity Association, said the Association provided blankets, sleeping mats and other supplies, in light of the limited space of the room, until a larger accommodation is secured for the children.

The humanitarian initiative includes teaching the young siblings the Quran and guidance in matters of daily life, by volunteers Sultan Al Shamsi, Wahiba Al Yafei and Huda Al Shehhi, until their documents are arranged, their status is settled and they are enrolled in school.