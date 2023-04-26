Sharjah: The Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah has announced that it will launch the 10th charity marathon on April 30 (Sunday) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Sharjah Police, and the Sharjah Sports Council.

The marathon, which is part of the FAP’s initiatives aimed at encouraging physical activity and mobilising support for arthritis patients, will feature health, sports, and recreational events over two days.

The upcoming 10th edition of the marathon will feature a scientific awareness day for the first time, coinciding with the event. The day will involve participation from a range of experts, including rheumatologists, nutritionists, health specialists, and athletes. In addition to the marathon, events will include free medical examinations, consultations, and recreational and sports activities. These activities will span over two days, starting on April 29.

Four stages

The event will take place along Al Mamzar Corniche and will feature four stages catering to different age groups and physical abilities. The first stage, which is a 10km run, is open to participants aged 19 years and older.

The second stage, a 5km run, is for those aged 16 and above.

The third stage, a 2.5km run, is open to participants aged 8 years and older.

The last stage, a 1km ‘Fun Walk’, is open to people of all ages, genders, and physical abilities, including the elderly, patients, and families.

Interested participants can register for the marathon through the official website or by calling 80080000.

The announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday Tuesday evening at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

The event was attended by a number of guests, including Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Education Department, Wahida Abdulaziz, Chairperson of the FAP, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP Representative Office in Sharjah, as well as members of the Health Promotion Department, FAP volunteers, and representatives of the media.

Wahida said the FAP’s charity marathon will not only stimulate institutional and community efforts to support arthritis patients and raise community awareness, but will also help promote healthy practices to prevent chronic diseases.