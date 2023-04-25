Dubai: It’s now become easier for Dubai’s developers to do good for the communities they serve. They can allocate one unit within their projects to support charitable causes of their choice.
The scheme includes supporting those who are unable to complete their studies, providing medical treatment to indigent patients, supporting orphans, people of determination, and others in need.
This follows a move by Dubai’s Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Dubai Endowment) - represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Awqaf and Endowment – to launch the first endowment scheme for developers.
Several developers have pledged properties to the initiative, and the process of accepting applications is ongoing. In a statement, Marwan Bin Ghalita, Executive CEO of RERA, pointed to the 'tenth principle of real estate business ethics', which stresses community service and calls on real estate companies to contribute to community initiatives. "More developers (should) participate in this initiative, whose proceeds will be used to meet the needs of society in the areas of health, education, and charity," said Bin Ghalita.
First developer contribution
ORO24 Real Estate Development made the first payment under the scheme by granting a unit in each of its projects to support education for those unable to complete their studies, as well as for widows and orphans. The endowment will also support the release of indigent prisoners.
“We are keen to launch innovative endowment projects with the participation of community institutions to enhance endowment and charity in Dubai," said Zainab Al Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Awqaf and Endowment.