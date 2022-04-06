Dubai: Talabat, the region’s leading local technology organisation, announced its support for the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to distribute vital food support to the underprivileged and vulnerable in 50 countries. Talabat users can now contribute to the humanitarian initiative by donating easily and securely through the Talabat app.

Food aid for communities in need

Talabat users can contribute to provide vital food parcels and food vouchers to communities in need by following a few simple steps to donate on the app and selecting one of the set donation amounts of Dh10, Dh50, Dh100, Dh300 or Dh500. All donations made through the platform will be used by the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support vulnerable groups including children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by crises and natural disasters.

Tatiana Rahal Tatiana Rahal, general manager of talabat UAE, said: “We are proud to support the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to secure food aid for vulnerable communities this Ramadan. By utilising the Talabat app, we are able to provide benefactors with a platform that allows them to safely and easily give back to those in need across the world.”

She added: “As a local tech company, harnessing our technology for good remains an integral part of what Talabat stands for. It cements our commitment to the communities in which we operate by connecting our large database of customers with trusted charities and enabling them to make a difference. Philanthropy is deeply rooted in Emirati culture and we are proud to call the UAE home by having our headquarters in the UAE and to get the opportunity to contribute to such noble causes.”

How to donate through Talabat app?

Talabat users can donate to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative by downloading the Talabat app from iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery and searching for ‘1 Billion Meals’, then following simple steps to select the donation amounts from the menu and making easy and safe digital payments at checkout.

Other donation channels