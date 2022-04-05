Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange on Tuesday announced a donation of Dh1 million in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest campaign of its kind in the region to feed the underprivileged and undernourished, especially vulnerable groups, including children, refugees, displaced persons, and those affected by crises and natural disasters in 50 countries around the world.
Al Ansari Exchange’s contribution to the most comprehensive food support initiative in the history of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the organiser of the campaign, will help provide food support for the hungry and those suffering from malnutrition due to their difficult social and humanitarian condition.
The donation provided by the company is equivalent to 1 million meals, by providing the ingredients required to prepare meals that meet the needs of the food-insecure in the lower-income communities targeted by the initiative.
Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO at Al Ansari Exchange, said: “Inspired by the vision of our great leadership, we are proud to announce our contribution of Dh1 million to support the ‘One Billion Meals’ initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. We are honoured to participate in the largest humanitarian initiative in the region and start the holy month of Ramadan with a donation that will help the poor and the needy families around the world. We will continue our firm commitment to provide all forms of support for charitable and humanitarian initiatives within and outside the UAE, in line with our commitment to our corporate social responsibility.”
Donation channels
Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the campaign’s official 1billionmeals website; or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or to 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.