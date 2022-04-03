Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment (MBRCH) has donated Dh20 million to the One Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign for providing food support to the disadvantaged and underprivileged in 50 nations around the world.
MBRCH became the first benefactor to the initiative when it opened the door to donations from individuals, institutions, businesses and pioneers of philanthropy and humanitarian work from the UAE and abroad to mark the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan.
MBRCH’s donation strengthens the honorable, humanitarian commitment of the One Billion Meals initiative to provide a food safety-net for the hungry and undernourished around the world. This includes particularly vulnerable groups, such as children, refugees and internally displaced victims of crises and natural disasters.
Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, emphasised that the One Billion Meals initiative characterises the humanitarian values to which the UAE adheres throughout its leadership, institutions and generous, tolerant and compassionate society. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the initiative in the month of fasting, generosity and charity, as the nation extends a helping hand to every disadvantaged person without exception or discrimination based on race, religion or region.
Bumelha said the One Billion Meals initiative is an extension of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021. At the time, it successfully distributed 220 million meals across 47 nations – double its initial target – with the participation of MBRCH teams and crews. This reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed vision for humanitarian sustainability. It also proves the strength of the UAE’s solidarity with people everywhere, whenever the need arises, especially for those most vulnerable.
MBRCH is also contributing to implementing the One Billion Meals initiative across many nations where MBRCH is active, in cooperation with local institutions, and official and private bodies. The initiative is planned and supervised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).
How you can contribute to the campaign
Donors can contribute to the One Billion Meals campaign through the campaign’s official website or bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.