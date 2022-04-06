Dubai: Jumbo Electronics today announced that it has made a donation of Dh1 million to the UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, in support of the fight against malnutrition and hunger around the world.

The donation was also made to mark the 20th anniversary of remembrance of Jumbo Group founder Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, the IT and consumer electronics retailer group said in a press release.

The initiative aims to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries around the world. It follows on from UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns that include ‘100 Million Meals’ and ‘10 Million Meals’, which were organised under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The contribution to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign — the region’s biggest initiative aimed at delivering food to the needy — is an important element of Jumbo Group’s goal to support those in need, especially during Ramadan.

Vidya M. Chhabria, chairperson, Jumbo Group, said: “We are delighted to support the Dubai Government’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign with a donation of Dh1 million. Our relationship with the UAE and its people was established over 45 years ago and we are proud to be able to contribute to such an important initiative, which will provide urgent food aid to millions of people around the world.”

“Ramadan is a time for self-reflection and charity and as a company Jumbo Group is in full support of the efforts made by the government here to help those in need,” she added.

The donation was made by Jumbo Electronics at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

Vikas Chadha, Jumbo Group CEO, said: “As a company, Jumbo has always been passionate about helping those in need and our donation of Dh1 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign highlights that. The UAE’s previous meal donation programmes have proved to be very successful, and I believe this year’s campaign will continue to follow that trend.”