Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a donation of Dh1 million to UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the region’s largest food donation campaign of its kind. The initiative targets supporting underprivileged and disadvantaged communities in 50 countries around the world, uniting efforts exerted by charitable individuals, companies, organisations, businesspersons and philanthropists to provide relief to millions who suffer from hunger or malnutrition.
The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative is being organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in cooperation with UN World Food Programme (WFP), Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UAE Food Bank. The initiative provides a food safety net to those suffering the most from food insecurity in underprivileged communities.
ADIB’s donation will secure one million meals, which will either be in the form of key ingredients for a nutritious meal, food parcels, or instant smart vouchers that can be traded for food at designated centres in their communities.
An ADIB spokesperson said: “We at ADIB are pleased to be part of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign, to help families in need across the world. We are also proud to be contributing to fight the international hunger challenge by partnering with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global initiatives (MBRGI) to provide food parcels during Ramadan across 50 countries worldwide. This initiative is in line with ADIB’s commitment to support the wise vision of the UAE government as well as its commitment to enhance and develop its social responsibility towards various communities.”
Read more
- Lulu Group donates Dh2 million to 1 Billion Meals Initiative
- UAE’s ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign: Jumbo Electronics donates Dh1 million
- Four donation channels for Dubai’s 1 Billion Meals campaign launched
- Ramadan 2022: UAE-based Al Ansari Exchange contributes Dh1 million to ‘One Billion Meals’ initiative
Donors can contribute to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign through the campaign’s official website www.1billionmeals.ae, bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via an SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through the campaign’s call centre via a toll-free number 8009999.