Tourists and residents at the Bur Dubai Souk in Dubai. Till date, the UAE has provided more than six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 3.7 million people. Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has seen a gradual decrease in COVID-19 infection rate over the past two weeks. In its press briefing, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said, “this is a positive sign and a step to recovery and the resumption of normal life”.

Field hospitals

Despite this, the country is continuing to step up its efforts to fight against COVID-19 and seven field hospitals will be launched across the UAE this month with a total capacity of 2,058 beds. Of these, 292 beds will be designated for critical cases.

“Field hospital provide exceptional treatment services, as they are equipped with the latest medical supplies, and allow for infected patients to be isolated and provided with appropriate treatment,” the NCEMA explained.

Vaccine distribution

Till date, the UAE has provided more than six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 3.7 million people. The provision of the vaccine to a total of 3,777,143 residents has increased the share of vaccine recipients to 48.71 per cent of the target group. Moreover, 64.52 per cent of older residents have already received the vaccine.

Screening

As the vaccination campaign continues, the UAE is also continuing to screen intensively for COVID-19. “Early detection [efforts] to limit the spread of the pandemic include intensive tests of various groups of society,” the NCEMA said.

More than 32 million COVID-19 screenings have been performed in the country till date.

Meanwhile, authorities are also clamping down on violations to COVID-19 precautionary measures. A total of 55,966 violations were detected nationwide in February.

Types of violations:

47 per cent regarding not wearing masks.

20.5 per cent violations pertaining to shops and commercial establishments that had failed to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures.

17.5 per cent of violations noticed over inability to maintain social distancing.

8 per cent violations regarding vehicle passenger limit.

4.5 per cent violations over random gatherings.