A screening centre at the Ghantoot Rapid testing facility for COVID-19 at the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: After returning to Abu Dhabi Emirate, residents and visitors who stay on must normally undergo follow-up PCR tests on designated days. But a few people are exempt from this need.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) clarified the requirement in a post on social media on Tuesday. “I am vaccinated and have the letter (E) on Al Hosn app. Do I have to take a PCR test on Day 4 and Day 8 of entry to the emirate of Abu Dhabi? No, provided that you had an active letter (E) when crossing the checkpoints to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” the post reads.

The authority went on to clarify that volunteers in vaccine clinical trials, as well as those vaccinated as part of the national vaccination programme, who have active icons — a gold star or the letter E on Al Hosn app — are exempt from the follow-up PCR test on day 4 and day 8.

How can I maintain an active vaccinated status on Al Hosn?

In order to have an active status on Al Hosn, vaccine trial participants must complete all necessary testing specified under the trial. This will be indicated via a golden star on the Al Hosn app.

On the other hand, those who have received COVID-19 vaccines as part of the National Vaccination Programme must undertake COVID-19 screenings via PCR every seven days in order to maintain an active (E) status on Al Hosn.