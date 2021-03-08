Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), has begun conducting COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city through mobile clinics deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative.
A total of two WoW mobile clinics staffed by 11 nurses and doctors from DHA along with staff from MBRU have started administering doses of DHA approved vaccines across 11 vaccination points. The move is in line with Dubai’s efforts to vaccinate 100 per cent of all eligible adults by the end of the year. In less than a month, a total of 7,688 people received their COVID-19 vaccination through the WoW mobile clinics.
Dr. Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Administration and Professional Services, MBRU and Director of the Wellness on Wheels Programme, MBRU said: “Advancing health care in the UAE through constant innovation and integrated solutions is among our top priorities. The mobile clinics will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the vaccination drive and protecting more segments of the community through timely intervention,” he said.
'Common vision'
Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said: “DHA extends its deep gratitude to MBRU for supporting the vaccination drive and other pioneering health care initiatives and researches that we have jointly undertaken. These projects are implemented with a common vision to advance health care and utilise the latest technologies to improve both health care management and delivery in Dubai.”
Since its launch, the WoW initiative has provided a wide range of free services through its mobile clinics including medical consultation, medical services, occupational health services, dental services and referral services. The initiative aims to hold more than 300 outreach events by 2025, bringing quality health care services to more than 100,000 beneficiaries across Dubai and the UAE.