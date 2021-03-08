1 of 17
Seagulls seen near Ajman Beach. Seagulls are the migrating wild birds that come to the UAE shores every winter from Siberia and Mediterranean regions.
Seagulls are seabirds that are usually grey or white in colour, often with black markings on the head or wings.
Coming from the chilly frozen regions they live by the warmer waters of the Arabian Gulf and end up attracting scores of residents and visitors. Above, Seagulls near Abra station in Bur Dubai.
There are approximately 50 species of Seagulls found throughout the world.
Seagulls at the Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah. They live primarily in coastal regions but are also seen near bodies of freshwater.
The average life expectancy for most seagulls is between 15 and 20 years.
Most types of seagull are awake during the day and sleep at night.
They like to sleep on beaches but will also sleep on water, like lakes or the sea when the water is calm. Above, Seagulls seen at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
Seagulls at Kite beach in Dubai. The gulls are generalist feeders. Indeed, they are the least specialised of all the seabirds, and their morphology allows for equal adeptness in swimming, flying, and walking.
Seagulls are one of the few species of seabirds that can survive drinking salt water, enabling them to venture far out to sea in search of food when necessary.
They are more adept at walking on land than most other seabirds, and the smaller gulls tend to be more manoeuvrable while walking.
Seagulls seen near Ajman Beach.
This is made possible by a special pair of glands just above the eyes that flush the salt from their system out through their nostrils.
A resident feeds seagulls in Bur Dubai.
Seagulls seen at Al Zora golf course in Ajman.
Toursits take pictures of Seagulls at the Abra station in Bur Dubai.
Sharjah Buhairah Corniche.
