Dubai: Economically weak and underprivileged patients from over 50 nationalities living in Dubai received financial aid totalling Dh340 million in 2020, thanks to the efforts of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) that worked in collaboration with UAE charities. This was revealed by a top official of the Dubai Health Fund office on Monday.
Salim Bin Lahej, Head of Health Fund Office said that the DHA continued its humanitarian work to aid those in need, despite the COVID-19 pandemic through its Mosaada programme, Save a Heart initiative, voluntary clinics at Latifa Hospital and other initiatives.
Free home delivery medicine services
He said that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the DHA’s Pharmaceutical Services Department provided free medicine home delivery services to patients with various chronic ailments ranging from Multiple Sclerosis, heart disease, cancer and kidney disease.
Free meals during Ramadan
Bin Lahej added that during Ramadan in 2020, the Health Fund Office distributed 21,000 free meals to blue-collar workers and security staff working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Bin Lahej thanked all the strategic partners who supported the Health Fund Office’s humanitarian initiatives including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and other charities and philanthropists. He also highlighted the goals and the important role that the Fund plays in creating and implementing treatment programs to help those in need in partnership with charities across the UAE.
Those interested to volunteer and/or donate, can call the DHA’s toll-free number 800 342 for further information.