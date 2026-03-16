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UAE sets roadmap to improve healthcare for People of Determination

Plan outlines seven strategic goals to improve prevention, treatment and specialised care

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Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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New framework aims to expand access to quality services, rehabilitation and preventive care.
New framework aims to expand access to quality services, rehabilitation and preventive care.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued a new national policy aimed at improving healthcare services and overall wellbeing for People of Determination across the country.

The policy, developed in cooperation with health authorities and other relevant entities, seeks to build a comprehensive and sustainable healthcare system that ensures easier access to quality services. It focuses on strengthening prevention programmes, enhancing rehabilitation services and supporting innovation in disability health.

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According to the ministry, the policy reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote an inclusive society where People of Determination are supported as active contributors to national development. It also highlights the need for faster access to healthcare systems and specialised services to address both disabilities and related health conditions.

Seven strategic goals

The national framework outlines seven key goals, including strengthening governance and partnerships in the health sector and expanding preventive healthcare across all stages of life. It also aims to provide accessible, high-quality services, including mental health support, and to develop integrated habilitation and rehabilitation systems that improve quality of life.

Other objectives focus on creating safe healthcare environments that encourage social participation, improving health information systems and statistics related to disability, and promoting research and innovation in specialised care.

Priorities for implementation

The policy identifies several priorities to guide implementation, such as enhancing coordination between federal and local authorities and strengthening collaboration with international partners. It also calls for building the skills of healthcare professionals and improving institutional capacity to better respond to the needs of People of Determination.

Community awareness and engagement form another key pillar. The policy encourages the participation of People of Determination and organisations representing them in the development of health programmes and services.

Expected outcomes

Officials said the initiative is expected to improve access to preventive, therapeutic and rehabilitation services, while expanding early screening programmes for newborns and strengthening premarital screening and genetic counselling services.

Plans also include completing a national disability data registry to support evidence-based planning and improve the design of future health initiatives.

The ministry stressed that successful implementation will depend on cooperation across society, including families, healthcare providers and community institutions. It added that the policy is an important step toward strengthening social inclusion and ensuring better health outcomes for People of Determination nationwide.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
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