Abu Dhabi: Another 2,373 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 415,705, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 219,593 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 396,433 after 1,784 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear.
Ten more fatalities were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,345.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.