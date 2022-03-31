Abu Dhabi: The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Friday, April 1 (29th Sha'ban), after Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, to indicate the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The committee will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister along with a number of senior officials.
The Shariah courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon-Sighting Committee with the findings.
Reduced work timings
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation tweeted that working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan will be reduced by two hours daily during Ramadan. The official working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan will be 9am to 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to 12pm, on Fridays of every week.